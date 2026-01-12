Left Menu

Punjab Seeks UK's Help to Preserve Bhagat Singh's Trial Archives

The Punjab government has requested the United Kingdom's help to obtain films and other archival materials related to Bhagat Singh's trial. This documentation is of great historical significance and is intended for academic study and public exhibition at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:36 IST
Bhagat Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a push to preserve historical and cultural heritage, the Punjab government has turned to the United Kingdom for access to films, tapes, and archival recordings concerning the trial of Bhagat Singh and his associates.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the formal request in a letter dated January 9, addressing British Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio. According to Mann, the original audio and video recordings, which are believed to reside in Scotland, hold profound historical and emotional value.

The materials are sought for academic and public exhibition purposes at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex in Punjab. This appeal aims to highlight universal ideals of justice and human dignity, underlining the archives' significance for scholars and the people of Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

