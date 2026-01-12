Muddyfox Rides Into India: A New Era of Cycling Begins

British iconic bike brand Muddyfox announced its long-awaited entry into the Indian market on Monday. Partnering with distribution firm Ananta Ventures, the company launched 18 diverse bike models, marking a strategic move to capture the growing interest in premium cycling experiences in India.

The collaboration with Ananta Ventures, which has established itself with leading home-grown brands Roam and Kylon, aims to leverage the distributor's extensive market knowledge and dealer network. 'Our European-flavored products will adapt to Indian consumer needs, thanks to our partnership with Ananta,' said Sahil Mehrotra, Managing Director for Muddyfox Asia Pacific.

Initially importing bikes as semi-knocked down units, Muddyfox intends to introduce a comprehensive range of accessories. Founded in the mid-1980s and renowned for its role in popularizing mountain biking in the UK, Muddyfox expands its reach across Europe, the US, and now Asia, with ambitious plans for the Indian market.