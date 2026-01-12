Left Menu

Muddyfox Rides Into India: A New Era of Cycling Begins

British bike brand Muddyfox enters the Indian market, launching 18 models in partnership with Ananta Ventures as exclusive distributor. Targeting mountain, road, and hybrid biking segments, the brand aims to adapt to Indian consumer needs while maintaining its strong European identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:13 IST
Muddyfox Rides Into India: A New Era of Cycling Begins
  • Country:
  • India

British iconic bike brand Muddyfox announced its long-awaited entry into the Indian market on Monday. Partnering with distribution firm Ananta Ventures, the company launched 18 diverse bike models, marking a strategic move to capture the growing interest in premium cycling experiences in India.

The collaboration with Ananta Ventures, which has established itself with leading home-grown brands Roam and Kylon, aims to leverage the distributor's extensive market knowledge and dealer network. 'Our European-flavored products will adapt to Indian consumer needs, thanks to our partnership with Ananta,' said Sahil Mehrotra, Managing Director for Muddyfox Asia Pacific.

Initially importing bikes as semi-knocked down units, Muddyfox intends to introduce a comprehensive range of accessories. Founded in the mid-1980s and renowned for its role in popularizing mountain biking in the UK, Muddyfox expands its reach across Europe, the US, and now Asia, with ambitious plans for the Indian market.

TRENDING

1
Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

 India
2
Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

 India
3
India Advances Skilling Ecosystem with New NCVET Innovations

India Advances Skilling Ecosystem with New NCVET Innovations

 India
4
British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026