Luxury Cruise Experience Set to Sail in Delhi on the Yamuna

Beginning in February, residents of Delhi will have the opportunity to enjoy a luxury cruise on the Yamuna River, following the city's government plan to enhance riverfront tourism. The 40-seater cruise aims to offer a premium leisure experience, as confirmed by Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra.

Mishra reported that the cruise vessel is nearing completion and is en route from Mumbai to Delhi, with an anticipated arrival on January 20. The necessary technical adjustments will be made in the capital before launching.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to inaugurate the cruise, which will provide one-hour round trips on the Yamuna, featuring amenities such as music, entertainment, and dining. This launch is a segment of a larger initiative to create a recreation and leisure hub along the river, promoting eco-friendly tourism.