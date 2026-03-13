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Delhi Court Rejects FIR Plea Against BJP MLA Kapil Mishra Linked to 2020 Riots

A Delhi court dismissed a plea seeking an FIR against BJP MLA Kapil Mishra and others related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The court stated that an FIR was not legally permissible due to previous judicial findings and upheld the finality of prior orders dismissing further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:32 IST
Delhi Court Rejects FIR Plea Against BJP MLA Kapil Mishra Linked to 2020 Riots
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A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a request for registering an FIR against BJP MLA Kapil Mishra regarding the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The court maintained that pursuing an FIR was legally impermissible due to earlier judicial conclusions.

The application was filed by Mohammad Ilyas, who alleged Mishra's involvement in the riots. However, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar referred to the November 2025 findings by a special judge that clearly ruled out FIR registration under Section 531(2)(a) of BNSS, a decision that had conclusively attained finality.

According to the complaint, the incident involved vandalism allegedly by Mishra and his associates. Still, a special court had previously denounced any call for further investigation as flawed. Though the application was treated as a complaint case, the complainant was granted permission to present evidence on March 27.

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