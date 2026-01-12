Left Menu

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026: Celebrating Languages, Cultures, and Innovation

The 19th Jaipur Literature Festival, slated for January 15-19, spotlights Hindi literature and regional traditions. The event gathers writers, thinkers, and policymakers worldwide, stressing literature's power to inspire conversations and empathy. Highlights include notable speakers and awards, alongside Jaipur BookMark's focus on AI in publishing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:47 IST
Jaipur Literature Festival 2026: Celebrating Languages, Cultures, and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jaipur Literature Festival's 19th edition is set for January 15 to 19, spotlighting Hindi literature and Rajasthani cultural expressions. Organizers emphasize its role as a global forum for literary and intellectual exchange.

Festival Director Sanjoy K Roy underscores its evolution as a global hub for dialogue while celebrating India's rich cultural landscape. The 2026 edition aims to spark thoughtful discussions and foster empathy through literature.

Renowned figures such as Javed Akhtar and Sudha Murty will speak at the event. The Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for Poetry will be awarded. Concurrently, Jaipur BookMark will explore AI's impact on publishing, with a special focus on Indian languages and translations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

 Global
2
Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heritage Highlighted

Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heri...

 United States
3
Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

 Global
4
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026