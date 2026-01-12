Jaipur Literature Festival 2026: Celebrating Languages, Cultures, and Innovation

The Jaipur Literature Festival's 19th edition is set for January 15 to 19, spotlighting Hindi literature and Rajasthani cultural expressions. Organizers emphasize its role as a global forum for literary and intellectual exchange.

Festival Director Sanjoy K Roy underscores its evolution as a global hub for dialogue while celebrating India's rich cultural landscape. The 2026 edition aims to spark thoughtful discussions and foster empathy through literature.

Renowned figures such as Javed Akhtar and Sudha Murty will speak at the event. The Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for Poetry will be awarded. Concurrently, Jaipur BookMark will explore AI's impact on publishing, with a special focus on Indian languages and translations.

(With inputs from agencies.)