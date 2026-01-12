Ladakh Embraces Art and Academia: IIM Jammu Symposium Sparks Cultural Renaissance

Ladakh's Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has made an urgent call for enhanced academic engagement in the Union Territory. He stressed the importance of implementing knowledge-based, sustainable, and region-specific solutions aimed at addressing Ladakh's distinct geography and fragile ecosystem.

Speaking at the inauguration of a six-day international painting symposium organized by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Leh, Gupta advocated for integrating art and creativity into higher education. This initiative, he believes, is essential for grooming future-ready, socially responsible leaders.

The symposium, running from January 12 to 17, has gathered eminent painters, emerging artists, and students, making it a significant artistic collaboration. Gupta praised IIM Jammu's evolving infrastructure and commitment to sustainability, highlighting the institute's role in supporting the broader national vision of education-driven development.

(With inputs from agencies.)