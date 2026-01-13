Siren's Kiss: A High-Stakes Korean Thriller

Prime Video announced on Monday the premiere of its highly anticipated Korean series 'Siren's Kiss' on March 2.

This high-stakes fatal romance thriller stars Park Minyoung, known for 'Confidence Queen', and Wi Hajun from 'Squid Game', in a gripping saga of obsession, deception, and desire. The narrative revolves around Cha Wooseok, played by Wi, an adept investigator within the Insurance Fraud Investigation Unit. His relentless probe into an insurance scam tied to mysterious deaths brings him face to face with Han Seol-ah, portrayed by Park, who could either be a sinister killer or a victim of an elaborate setup. Their entangled fate raises the ultimate question: will Wooseok unravel the truth, or will his dangerous attraction to Seol-ah prove fatal?

Han Seol-ah is depicted as a provocative art auctioneer at Royal Auction, Korea's premier art bidding house, whose allure hides a deadly secret—her past lovers have all met untimely deaths. Wooseok, celebrated for his impeccable instincts and unmatched record against life-insurance fraud, faces chaos when a lead implicates Seol-ah in the scam.

Directed by Kim Cheolgyu, known for 'Flower of Evil' and 'Chicago Typewriter', 'Siren's Kiss' promises a mix of suspense and romance to captivate audiences in over 240 countries via weekly episodes on Prime Video.