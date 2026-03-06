Resilient Jamshedpur FC Triumphs Despite Odds in Indian Super League Thriller
Jamshedpur FC secured a 1-0 victory over Inter Kashi in a thrilling Indian Super League match, despite playing with ten men for most of the game. Steven Eze's header, after an expertly taken free-kick by Madih Talal, proved decisive. Goalkeeper Albino Gomes made crucial saves to preserve the win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 06-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tense Indian Super League clash, ten-man Jamshedpur FC showcased resilience by beating Inter Kashi 1-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.
Steven Eze netted the decisive goal following a well-executed free-kick from Madih Talal, propelling the team to their fourth straight win despite Vincy Barretto's early red card.
The tenacity of goalkeeper Albino Gomes and strategic defense ensured Jamshedpur held firm against fierce pressure from Inter Kashi, securing a pivotal victory.