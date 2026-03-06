Resilient Jamshedpur FC Triumphs Despite Odds in Indian Super League Thriller

In a tense Indian Super League clash, ten-man Jamshedpur FC showcased resilience by beating Inter Kashi 1-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Steven Eze netted the decisive goal following a well-executed free-kick from Madih Talal, propelling the team to their fourth straight win despite Vincy Barretto's early red card.

The tenacity of goalkeeper Albino Gomes and strategic defense ensured Jamshedpur held firm against fierce pressure from Inter Kashi, securing a pivotal victory.