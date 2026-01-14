Rahul Gandhi Stands with Tamil Cinema Against Censorship

Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's support for Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' is seen as a friendly gesture by TVK. The Congress leader criticized the I&B Ministry's actions, labeling them undemocratic, with no political motives tied to Tamil Nadu. TVK sees no change in its stance towards BJP despite the support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:17 IST
Actor-politician Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' has stirred political intrigue as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi voiced support, criticizing the Censor Board's efforts to block the film. Gandhi's statement, perceived as a friendly gesture by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), aligns with his ongoing support for Vijay. A TVK leader emphasized that all alliance decisions remain with the party chief.

Gandhi clarified that his stance highlights the ruling government's 'undemocratic' and 'fascist' tendencies rather than indicating political maneuvering in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress reiterated its unwavering alliance with DMK, dismissing electoral speculations.

The BJP has countered, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy regarding censorship issues. As Vijay's film faces delays amid legal challenges, the situation underscores broader debates about cultural autonomy and expression in Tamil cinema.

