Breakthrough in Missing 'Saroops' Case: 169 Copies Recovered

In a significant development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the recovery of 169 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) found these at a religious site near Banga in SBS Nagar district.

However, Mann stated that this discovery is a duty rather than an accomplishment, noting that 139 of the recovered 'saroops' lack official records, with only 30 documented.

The SIT has sought records from the SGPC, urging cooperation in the ongoing investigation. The case sparked controversy when first reported in 2020, involving financial misappropriation and leading to legal action against 16 individuals.

