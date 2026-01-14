Breakthrough in Missing 'Saroops' Case: 169 Copies Recovered
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the recovery of 169 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib by the Special Investigation Team. Of these, 139 have no official record. The SIT continues to seek SGPC cooperation and records in the investigation of the remaining missing copies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the recovery of 169 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) found these at a religious site near Banga in SBS Nagar district.
However, Mann stated that this discovery is a duty rather than an accomplishment, noting that 139 of the recovered 'saroops' lack official records, with only 30 documented.
The SIT has sought records from the SGPC, urging cooperation in the ongoing investigation. The case sparked controversy when first reported in 2020, involving financial misappropriation and leading to legal action against 16 individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SIT probing Sabarimala gold loss cases arrests former TDB member K P Sankar Das.
Scindia Critiques Opposition Over Election Review Objections
India and China Move Towards Positive Bilateral Relations
Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Indore Amid Water Tragedy
Strengthening Bonds: Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi to Boost Indo-Japan Ties with India Visit