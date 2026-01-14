Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Sabarimala for Divine Makara Jyothi

Thousands gathered at Sabarimala for the 'Makaravilakku', the highlight of the two-month pilgrimage. Devotees in traditional attire chanted mantras while eagerly awaiting the ceremonial 'thiruvabharanam'. The event climaxed with the appearance of the 'Makara Jyothi', a sacred light honored by attendees.

Thousands of devotees descended upon the Sabarimala hill shrine to witness the revered 'Makaravilakku', bringing the two-month pilgrimage season to a climactic close. Devotees in traditional black attire, carrying 'irumudi kettu', endured long waits along forest paths and temple grounds to catch a glimpse of the deity.

The sacred 'thiruvabharanam' ornaments were ceremoniously transported from Pandalam palace, covering 85 kilometers to the shrine. The procession, received by state officials and temple authorities, saw the idol of Lord Ayyappa adorned, followed by a 'deeparadhana' ceremony, drawing thousands keen for a divine darshan.

The evening was alive with chants as the 'Makara Jyothi', a celestial light, appeared on the horizon, prompting fervent devotion. Managed by the Kerala government and Travancore Devaswom Board, the event was meticulously organized for safety and smooth execution. Officials reported the pilgrimage season was seamless, ensuring a peaceful experience for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

