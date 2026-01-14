Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Kalijai Island for Makar Sankranti Celebrations

Kalijai Island in Chilika Lake saw a large influx of devotees on Makar Sankranti to worship Goddess Kalijai, the fishermen's deity. Boating operations from multiple jetties ensured smooth transit despite the cold. Safety measures were strictly adhered to, with no incidents reported during the religious festivities.

Kalijai Island, nestled in the heart of Chilika Lake, became a focal point of religious fervor on Wednesday as throngs of devotees marked the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti.

Traveling from various parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, worshippers braved the winter chill to offer prayers to Goddess Kalijai and partake in a ritualistic holy dip in the lake's waters.

With an impressive armada of boats operating from Balugaon, Barkul, Keshapur, and Krushna Prasad jetties, devotees were efficiently ferried to the island. Law enforcement ensured strict compliance with safety norms, while the gatherings passed without incident.

