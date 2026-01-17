Left Menu

When Words Speak Louder: Unveiling 'When Gods Don’t Matter' at JLF 2026

A reflective session at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 celebrated the launch of Jagdeep Singh's poetry anthology 'When Gods Don’t Matter'. The event delved into the book's exploration of faith, identity, and existential themes, highlighting poetry's role in navigating modern uncertainties and personal introspection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:42 IST
The Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 witnessed a compelling discussion around poet Jagdeep Singh's newly launched anthology, 'When Gods Don't Matter'. The session unfolded profound themes at the heart of the poetry collection, captivating audiences with its philosophical depth.

Esteemed personalities including Sundeep Bhutoria, Namita Gokhale, and Sanjoy K Roy were present as the anthology was unveiled, adding stature to the occasion. In dialogue with Swati Vashishtha, Singh dissected the existential questions his poems pose, reflecting on belief, identity, and the rapid shifts in the human experience.

Jagdeep Singh emphasized poetry's ability to confront silence and personal truths, moving beyond divine absolutes to address human vulnerability. His live reading allowed audiences to connect with the emotional resonance within his work, underscoring poetry's relevance in contemporary society.

