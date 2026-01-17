Left Menu

Reviving Royal Traditions: Debbarma's Strategic Outreach to Chakma Tribe

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma honored the Chakma tribe's community head, Shanti Bikash Chakma, with traditional gifts. This gesture aims to fortify ties with indigenous groups before the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections. Debbarma also discussed cultural and educational development with the community leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:34 IST
Reviving Royal Traditions: Debbarma's Strategic Outreach to Chakma Tribe
  • Country:
  • India

In a move steeped in tradition, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the founder of the Tipra Motha Party, presented the pradhan samajpati of the Chakma tribe with a silver coin and a sword at the royal palace. This gesture, reminiscent of royal customs, seeks to honor the community and revive historical ties.

Shanti Bikash Chakma, the community head, expressed his community's pride in receiving these honors, noting that this initiative revives the ancient tradition where kings used to offer similar mementoes to tribal leaders. The event followed the recent election of Chakma as pradhan samajpati, endorsed by Debbarma himself.

Debbarma's actions are viewed as a strategic endeavor to strengthen connections with indigenous groups ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections. He also held discussions on advancing education, culture, and the development of Buddhist temples within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026