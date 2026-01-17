Reviving Royal Traditions: Debbarma's Strategic Outreach to Chakma Tribe
Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma honored the Chakma tribe's community head, Shanti Bikash Chakma, with traditional gifts. This gesture aims to fortify ties with indigenous groups before the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections. Debbarma also discussed cultural and educational development with the community leaders.
In a move steeped in tradition, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the founder of the Tipra Motha Party, presented the pradhan samajpati of the Chakma tribe with a silver coin and a sword at the royal palace. This gesture, reminiscent of royal customs, seeks to honor the community and revive historical ties.
Shanti Bikash Chakma, the community head, expressed his community's pride in receiving these honors, noting that this initiative revives the ancient tradition where kings used to offer similar mementoes to tribal leaders. The event followed the recent election of Chakma as pradhan samajpati, endorsed by Debbarma himself.
Debbarma's actions are viewed as a strategic endeavor to strengthen connections with indigenous groups ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections. He also held discussions on advancing education, culture, and the development of Buddhist temples within the community.
