Reviving Royal Traditions: Debbarma's Strategic Outreach to Chakma Tribe

In a move steeped in tradition, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the founder of the Tipra Motha Party, presented the pradhan samajpati of the Chakma tribe with a silver coin and a sword at the royal palace. This gesture, reminiscent of royal customs, seeks to honor the community and revive historical ties.

Shanti Bikash Chakma, the community head, expressed his community's pride in receiving these honors, noting that this initiative revives the ancient tradition where kings used to offer similar mementoes to tribal leaders. The event followed the recent election of Chakma as pradhan samajpati, endorsed by Debbarma himself.

Debbarma's actions are viewed as a strategic endeavor to strengthen connections with indigenous groups ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections. He also held discussions on advancing education, culture, and the development of Buddhist temples within the community.

