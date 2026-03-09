Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections: A Battle After 12 Years
The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha after a 12-year gap see five candidates vying for four seats. BJP, BJD, and independent candidates are contesting. With BJP expected to secure two seats and BJD one, the fourth seat is contested, potentially involving cross-voting. Voting occurs on March 16.
- Country:
- India
After a 12-year hiatus, Odisha is set for a contested Rajya Sabha election. Five candidates will compete for four available seats, marking a significant political event in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forward Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, and is supporting independent candidate Dilip Ray, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) presents Santrupt Misra and Datteswar Hota. With BJP holding a firm grip, they are poised to secure two seats comfortably.
Voting is scheduled for March 16, with results emerging the same day. The nuanced political alliances raise concerns of cross-voting, particularly with Congress and CPI(M) backing Hota, making the fourth seat's outcome particularly interesting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Rajya Sabha
- elections
- BJP
- BJD
- cross-voting
- candidates
- politics
- Odisha assembly
- Independents
ALSO READ
Intense Rajya Sabha Race: Key Candidates and Political Dynamics in Haryana
Record Number of Jammu and Kashmir Candidates Clear UPSC 2025
Manipur's Pride: Six Candidates Clear UPSC Civil Services Exam
Congress Unveils Rajya Sabha Candidates Across Multiple States
As many as 958 candidates qualify civil services examination 2025: UPSC.