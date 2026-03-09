Left Menu

Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections: A Battle After 12 Years

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha after a 12-year gap see five candidates vying for four seats. BJP, BJD, and independent candidates are contesting. With BJP expected to secure two seats and BJD one, the fourth seat is contested, potentially involving cross-voting. Voting occurs on March 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:54 IST
Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections: A Battle After 12 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a 12-year hiatus, Odisha is set for a contested Rajya Sabha election. Five candidates will compete for four available seats, marking a significant political event in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forward Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, and is supporting independent candidate Dilip Ray, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) presents Santrupt Misra and Datteswar Hota. With BJP holding a firm grip, they are poised to secure two seats comfortably.

Voting is scheduled for March 16, with results emerging the same day. The nuanced political alliances raise concerns of cross-voting, particularly with Congress and CPI(M) backing Hota, making the fourth seat's outcome particularly interesting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rastriya Swatantra Party Nears Two-Thirds Majority in Nepal's Parliamentary Elections

Rastriya Swatantra Party Nears Two-Thirds Majority in Nepal's Parliamentary ...

 Nepal
2
US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with China

US Energy Mogul Sargeant III Poised to Reshape Venezuelan Oil Trade with Chi...

 Global
3
Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

Bomb Plot Foiled at NYC Anti-Islam Protest Tied to Islamic State

 Global
4
Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

Kentucky Hero: Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's Ultimate Sacrifice

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026