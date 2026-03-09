Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections: A Battle After 12 Years

After a 12-year hiatus, Odisha is set for a contested Rajya Sabha election. Five candidates will compete for four available seats, marking a significant political event in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forward Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, and is supporting independent candidate Dilip Ray, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) presents Santrupt Misra and Datteswar Hota. With BJP holding a firm grip, they are poised to secure two seats comfortably.

Voting is scheduled for March 16, with results emerging the same day. The nuanced political alliances raise concerns of cross-voting, particularly with Congress and CPI(M) backing Hota, making the fourth seat's outcome particularly interesting.

(With inputs from agencies.)