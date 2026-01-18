Left Menu

Allu Arjun's Triumph in Japan: 'Pushpa 2' Ignites Fan Frenzy

Following the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Japan, Allu Arjun engaged with enthusiastic fans. The film, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, features a gripping storyline centered around Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj. Co-star Rashmika Mandanna expressed gratitude for the fan love received abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:43 IST
Allu Arjun, the celebrated Indian actor, recently delighted his Japanese fans during the release of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Japan. Online videos show Arjun warmly interacting with admirers, who were eager to immortalize the moment with their mobile phones and extend handshakes.

Directed by the acclaimed Sukumar, the film hit screens in December 2024, following its 2021 predecessor. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, spinning the tale of Arjun's character, a labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj.

The enthusiasm extended to co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who shared her Japanese fan encounters on Instagram. She expressed immense gratitude for the heartwarming letters and gifts she received, promising a longer future visit and a vow to learn Japanese.

