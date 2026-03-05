Left Menu

Star-Studded Wedding Reception for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad. Notable attendees included Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Neena Gupta. The event marked the couple's public affirmation of their long-term relationship following a private ceremony in Udaipur. The couple is also set to reunite onscreen in 'Ranabaali'.

Hyderabad | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:16 IST
  • India

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrated their nuptials with a spectacular wedding reception in Hyderabad, attended by major luminaries of the Indian film industry. The evening, held at the luxurious Taj Krishna, was graced by the presence of stars such as Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The actor couple, who were married earlier in a private ceremony in Udaipur, dazzled attendees with traditional attire—Mandanna in a red and gold saree, and Deverakonda in a cream kurta-dhoti ensemble. The couple greeted well-wishers and the media with warmth and gratitude, thanking everyone for their support.

The newlyweds first revealed their relationship just days before their wedding, acknowledging their seven-year journey with fans calling it "The Wedding of Virosh." Both actors enjoy significant clout in the Telugu and Kannada film industries and are set to co-star again in the upcoming drama 'Ranabaali'.

