Police Avert Stampede at Kolkata's Kali Temple

Police successfully prevented a stampede at Kolkata's Maa Shyamasundari Kali Temple as thousands of devotees gathered for Mauni Amavasya. Due to the overwhelming number, entry was temporarily halted to manage the crowd safely. Authorities emphasized the measures were necessary for public safety, denying claims of forceful dispersal.

Updated: 18-01-2026 21:30 IST
A potential stampede was averted at the Maa Shyamasundari Kali Temple in north Kolkata, thanks to prompt action by local police on Sunday evening. Thousands had gathered at the popular temple for Mauni Amavasya, creating a bottleneck situation.

The situation at the Amherst Street temple prompted authorities to temporarily close its gates as devotees flocked for darshan and puja. A senior police official revealed that entry was suspended as a precautionary measure to assess and manage the crowd efficiently.

Despite some claims from devotees about force being used, a police officer denied these accusations. Traffic near the temple was carefully regulated while devotees like Rita Koyal from Barrackpore remained determined to pay their respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

