India's Republic Day Parade to Highlight 'Vande Mataram' Sesquicentenary with Grand Dance Showcase

A stunning display of cultural diversity will grace the Kartavya Path as nearly 2,500 artistes gather for the 77th Republic Day parade, commemorating the sesquicentenary of 'Vande Mataram'. The event, themed 'Swatantra Ka Mantra - Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi Ka Mantra - Viksit Bharat', spotlights India's traditional dance forms.

Headed by leading figures such as music director M M Keeravani, who gained international fame with 'Naatu Naatu', the artistic team behind the spectacle also includes lyricist Subhash Sehgal, narrator Anupam Kher, and choreographer Santosh Nair. Sandhya Purecha leads the overall creative direction.

The defence and culture ministries have coordinated to ensure various sections of society, including those recognized for outstanding contributions to national initiatives, are honored guests at this rich homage to India's vibrant heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)