2 Nepalese ministers resign to contest elections

  • Nepal

Two Nepalese ministers resigned on Monday from their posts to contest the upcoming general elections.

The Himalayan nation is set to witness the House of Representatives election on March 5. Minister for Communication and Information Technology Jagdish Kharel submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Sushila Karki in the afternoon.

The former television journalist resigned on the eve of the date fixed by the Election Commission to file nomination papers for the election.

In his resignation letter, Kharel said that he decided to resign from his post before entering the arena of party politics, considering the independent identity of the current government.

He is considering contesting the election from Lalitpur district for the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

Earlier in the day, Minister for Youth and Sports Bablu Gupta also resigned from his post to contest the general elections.

Gupta is currently in Janakpur of Dhanusha district campaigning for the RSP and is preparing to contest elections on the party's ticket, said sources close to the RSP.

''I have reached Siraha to file candidacy for the upcoming election. I have sent my resignation through email to Prime Minister Sushila Karki. I have also informed about my resignation by telephone,'' he said.

Gupta said he would now focus on the election campaign.

He was appointed minister on October 26. He had joined the Karki-led government representing the Gen Z youths.

The Gen Z movement took place on September 8 and 9, 2025.

In September, violent protests were held by youths in Kathmandu and a few other places against a government ban on social media sites. The protests left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Then-prime minister K P Sharma Oli resigned soon after in the face of massive anti-government protests, with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several high-profile leaders, the headquarters of political parties, and even vandalising the parliament.

