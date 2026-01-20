Left Menu

India International Dance and Music Festival 2026: Celebrating 'One World, Many Cultures'

Chandigarh University hosted the India International Dance and Music Festival 2026, teaming with ICCR to feature over 350 artists from 33 countries. The event celebrated multiculturalism and India's cultural diplomacy, showcasing global artistic heritage through mesmerizing dance and music performances from various nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:55 IST
In a vibrant showcase of creative expression, Chandigarh University, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), orchestrated the India International Dance and Music Festival 2026. The grand event, themed 'One World, Many Cultures,' unfolded with remarkable fervor as over 350 international artists from 33 countries delivered stunning performances.

This global celebration, supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, reinforced India's commitment to cultural diplomacy and global engagement. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University and Member of Parliament, highlighted the festival's role in fostering multicultural harmony and strengthening bonds across nations through the universal language of art.

Artists, adorned in traditional attire, brought forth a tapestry of riveting performances representing their cultural heritage. Highlights included the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival group by Dr. L Subramaniam from Kazakhstan and Malaysia's Sutra Foundation, each showcasing their nation's artistic richness, engaging audiences with their captivating displays.

