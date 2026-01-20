Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Reclaims Feroze Gandhi's Historic Driving Licence in Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi, during his Rae Bareli visit, received his grandfather Feroze Gandhi's driving licence, long-preserved by a local family. Handed over during a local cricket event, the document was considered a valued trust, now returned to the Gandhi family. Feroze Gandhi was a notable political figure in Rae Bareli.

In a heartwarming moment during his visit to Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was reunited with a meaningful piece of family history on Tuesday.

During an event tied to the Rae Bareli Premier League cricket tournament, Vikas Singh, representing the event's organizing committee, presented Gandhi with the driving licence of his grandfather, the late Feroze Gandhi. Preserved for decades by Singh's family, the license was deemed an 'amanat' that needed to be returned to the Gandhis.

On receiving the licence, Gandhi took a snapshot to promptly share it with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, via WhatsApp, marking a poignant family reunion with personal and historical significance.

