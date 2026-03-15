Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks Bharat Ratna for Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:51 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks Bharat Ratna for Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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