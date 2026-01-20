Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Jaipur Visit: A Two-Day Spiritual Journey

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is visiting Jaipur for two days beginning January 21. He will be engaging in the 'Maryada Mahotsav' with Jain leader Acharya Mahashraman at Chhoti Khatu on January 22. Bhagwat's itinerary includes overnight stays and concludes with departure on January 23.

Updated: 20-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:12 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is all set for a two-day visit to Jaipur commencing on January 21, according to a statement from an RSS official on Tuesday.

Bhagwat will travel to Jaipur by air and proceed to Kishangarh for an overnight stay, as confirmed by Ramesh Agrawal, Kshetra Sanghchalak of the Rajasthan region.

On January 22, he will participate in the 'Maryada Mahotsav' alongside Jain spiritual leader Acharya Mahashraman at Chhoti Khatu. Bhagwat will return to Jaipur for an overnight halt and is scheduled to fly out on January 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

