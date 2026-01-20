Tamil Nadu Focuses on Ecotourism and Coastal Development

The Tamil Nadu government has identified 40 locations to transform into tourist sites, with a keen focus on ecotourism and unexplored destinations, as announced by Minister TRB Rajaa on Tuesday.

Renowned for its rich culture and heritage, Tamil Nadu also boasts a 1,076 km-long coastline that holds immense tourism potential, highlighted by the Minister for Industries. The collaboration with SIPCOT will aid in finding new land parcels to promote tourism further.

Chief Minister M K Stalin's announcement of a model tourism village in Dindigul exemplifies the state's efforts to boost tourism. Additionally, a Global Tourism Summit is scheduled in Chennai for February 2-3, expecting a robust turnout of both domestic and international participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)