Cultural Cohesion: 49th International Kolkata Book Fair Highlights Indo-Argentine Ties

The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, features Argentina as the focal theme country. Special guests include Argentine scholar Gustavo Canzobre and ambassador Mariano Agustin Caucino. The fair includes Senior Citizen's Day and the Kolkata Literature Festival with notable attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:46 IST
Cultural Cohesion: 49th International Kolkata Book Fair Highlights Indo-Argentine Ties
The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair is set to commence on January 22, with West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading the inauguration ceremony. This year's fair emphasizes the cultural link between India and Argentina, honoring the Latin American nation as the focal theme country. Attending the ceremony will be Argentine scholar Gustavo Canzobre and ambassador Mariano Agustin Caucino, who are expected to enhance the fair's international appeal.

A highlight of the inauguration will be the conferral of the Guild Lifetime Literary Award to esteemed Bengali writer Swapnamoy Chakraborti, who will receive a prize of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister at Salt Lake. The event underlines the robust cultural ties connecting West Bengal with Argentina, as noted by Guild General Secretary Tridib Chatterjee.

The book fair will run until February 3, featuring notable events such as 'Senior Citizen's Day' on January 30, where figures like poet Mridul Dasgupta will be honored. Additionally, the Kolkata Literature Festival, part of the book fair, will take place on January 24 and 25, with notable appearances by writer Amitav Ghosh and film director Goutam Ghosh.

