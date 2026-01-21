Beckham Family Feud: Brooklyn Speaks Out
Brooklyn Beckham publicly alleges on social media that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have sought to undermine his marriage for the sake of their public image. He claims control over family narratives and expresses a desire not to reconcile. The feud stems from issues around his wedding to Nicola Peltz.
- Country:
- United States
Tensions within the Beckham family have emerged into the public eye, as Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram to accuse his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of attempting to sabotage his marriage.
In a series of posts, Brooklyn claimed that his famous parents have long controlled the public narrative about their family, prioritizing their reputation over genuine relationships.
Brooklyn, the eldest of the Beckham children, expressed his frustration with the media portrayal and cited incidents from his wedding to Nicola Peltz as sources of conflict. David Beckham has not directly addressed these allegations, noting that children should learn from their mistakes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrest and Alleged Misconduct: A Social Media Storm in Kozhikode
Australia Leads the Charge: Global Efforts to Restrict Social Media for Minors
UK Contemplates Social Media Ban for Teenagers
Britain Weighs Australian-Style Social Media Restrictions for Minors
UPDATE 1-UK mulls Australia-style ban on children using social media use