Beckham Family Feud: Brooklyn Speaks Out

Brooklyn Beckham publicly alleges on social media that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have sought to undermine his marriage for the sake of their public image. He claims control over family narratives and expresses a desire not to reconcile. The feud stems from issues around his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:43 IST
Tensions within the Beckham family have emerged into the public eye, as Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram to accuse his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of attempting to sabotage his marriage.

In a series of posts, Brooklyn claimed that his famous parents have long controlled the public narrative about their family, prioritizing their reputation over genuine relationships.

Brooklyn, the eldest of the Beckham children, expressed his frustration with the media portrayal and cited incidents from his wedding to Nicola Peltz as sources of conflict. David Beckham has not directly addressed these allegations, noting that children should learn from their mistakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

