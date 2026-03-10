Calls for Clear Social Media Policy for Public Officials Echo in Rajya Sabha

Rajinder Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party voiced serious concerns in the Rajya Sabha about the prevalent misuse of social media by senior government officials for personal gain. He highlighted the necessity for a clear policy that distinguishes between personal and official online activities among bureaucrats.

Gupta pointed out the alarming trend of bureaucrats, including IAS and IPS officers, using their personal social media platforms to share information about their official work. He stressed that public office should not be a means for personal publicity, urging the government to impose clear regulations.

He noted the outdated nature of existing conduct rules, stressing that a more modern regulatory framework is needed in the digital era. A new policy would prevent sensitive information from being prematurely shared on personal accounts and ensure accountability when public roles are improperly leveraged for personal branding.

(With inputs from agencies.)