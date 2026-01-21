Comedy Pause: Zakir Khan's Hiatus Sparks Conversation

Prominent Indian stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced an extended hiatus from his comedy career, citing health concerns as the primary reason. Khan made this surprising revelation during a live performance in Hyderabad, part of his ongoing 'Papa Yaar' comedy tour.

A video of the event captured Khan sharing his decision to take a break potentially until the years 2028, 2029, or even 2030. The clip went viral on social media platforms, drawing widespread attention and support from fans.

Khan, moved by the audience's response, expressed his heartfelt thanks, emphasizing the audience's significance in his life. A well-respected figure in Indian comedy, Khan gained fame in 2012 and has since enthralled audiences with his relatable stand-up specials and series.