Digital Census 2027: Transforming Data Collection in Jammu and Kashmir

The upcoming Census 2027 in Jammu and Kashmir promises a groundbreaking shift towards digital data collection, with House Listing Operations slated for June. Officials confirmed that self-enumeration will start 15 days prior, streamlining the census process.

The Union Territory Level Census Coordination Committee, led by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, convened to finalize the schedule, underscoring the deployment of technical assistants and charge officials to aid public participation. A thorough presentation by Director Census Operations, Amit Sharma, introduced innovative components such as the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) and the provision for self-enumeration and caste enumeration.

Emphasizing efficient execution, the meeting highlighted the need for swift recruitment at various administrative levels. Deputy commissioners were tasked with forming District Level Census Cells to manage training and supervision, ensuring a seamless and accurate census process in collaboration with the government and census directorate.

