Meghalaya's Statehood Day: A Tribute to Growth and Culture

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma expresses gratitude to PM Modi for accelerating state growth. Modi honors Meghalaya on statehood day, praising its cultural heritage and progress. He recalls former Speaker P A Sangma and emphasizes support for the state's development, sporting talent, and arts during India's G20 Presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support in propelling the state's growth trajectory. Sangma's acknowledgment followed Modi's greetings on Meghalaya's statehood day.

In recognition of the region's unique cultural heritage, Modi praised the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia communities, recalling their significant contributions to the state's identity. He emphasized support for Meghalaya's development, sports, and arts during his message to Sangma.

Modi highlighted the Northeast's development progress since the NDA government took charge in 2014. As Meghalaya prepares to host the National Games next year, the PM has committed to supporting local sporting talent and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

