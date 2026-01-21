Meghalaya's Statehood Day: A Tribute to Growth and Culture
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma expresses gratitude to PM Modi for accelerating state growth. Modi honors Meghalaya on statehood day, praising its cultural heritage and progress. He recalls former Speaker P A Sangma and emphasizes support for the state's development, sporting talent, and arts during India's G20 Presidency.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support in propelling the state's growth trajectory. Sangma's acknowledgment followed Modi's greetings on Meghalaya's statehood day.
In recognition of the region's unique cultural heritage, Modi praised the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia communities, recalling their significant contributions to the state's identity. He emphasized support for Meghalaya's development, sports, and arts during his message to Sangma.
Modi highlighted the Northeast's development progress since the NDA government took charge in 2014. As Meghalaya prepares to host the National Games next year, the PM has committed to supporting local sporting talent and infrastructure.
