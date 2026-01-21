Left Menu

Foiled Festival Attack: 19-Year-Old's Chilling Plot Unveiled

A Swedish court sentenced a 19-year-old man to 7 years and 10 months for planning a terrorist attack on a Stockholm cultural festival. The court stated that the man, a dual national, intended to execute the attack in 2025 on behalf of the Islamic State, alongside other criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to seven years and 10 months by a Swedish court for planning an attack on a Stockholm cultural festival for the Islamic State.

The Stockholm District Court stated the Syrian-Swedish dual national planned to carry out the attack in Kungstradgarden in August 2025. Additional convictions included terrorist organization membership.

The court revealed the suspect filmed a martyrdom video and scouted the festival area. Despite denying charges, he was also guilty of plotting a murder in Germany in 2024.

