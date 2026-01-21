Foiled Festival Attack: 19-Year-Old's Chilling Plot Unveiled

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to seven years and 10 months by a Swedish court for planning an attack on a Stockholm cultural festival for the Islamic State.

The Stockholm District Court stated the Syrian-Swedish dual national planned to carry out the attack in Kungstradgarden in August 2025. Additional convictions included terrorist organization membership.

The court revealed the suspect filmed a martyrdom video and scouted the festival area. Despite denying charges, he was also guilty of plotting a murder in Germany in 2024.

