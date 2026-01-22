Anu Malik Talks 'Sandese Aate Hai' Magic & 'Border 2' Challenge

As the much-anticipated release of 'Border 2' draws near, music composer Anu Malik reflects on the enduring legacy of 'Sandese Aate Hai', a song that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and culture, offering a version of 'strange happiness' in its reimagined form.

Malik recounts how the idea originated from filmmaker JP Dutta's desire to create a timeless melody, and the magic unfolded with the collaboration of lyricist Javed Akhtar. Together, they crafted a song that has now become an integral part of India's national ethos.

Describing the original recording session as an emblematic moment at Sahara Studio, Malik emphasizes the meticulous effort involving voices like Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. He also looks ahead at the challenge of delivering new music for 'Border 2' with a talented cast including Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

