Left Menu

Anu Malik Talks 'Sandese Aate Hai' Magic & 'Border 2' Challenge

Anu Malik discusses the legacy of 'Sandese Aate Hai' from the film 'Border' as he anticipates the release of 'Border 2'. The composer shares insights into the creation process of the iconic song and the challenges of crafting new music for the upcoming sequel, featuring an ensemble star cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:26 IST
Anu Malik Talks 'Sandese Aate Hai' Magic & 'Border 2' Challenge
Anu Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the much-anticipated release of 'Border 2' draws near, music composer Anu Malik reflects on the enduring legacy of 'Sandese Aate Hai', a song that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and culture, offering a version of 'strange happiness' in its reimagined form.

Malik recounts how the idea originated from filmmaker JP Dutta's desire to create a timeless melody, and the magic unfolded with the collaboration of lyricist Javed Akhtar. Together, they crafted a song that has now become an integral part of India's national ethos.

Describing the original recording session as an emblematic moment at Sahara Studio, Malik emphasizes the meticulous effort involving voices like Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. He also looks ahead at the challenge of delivering new music for 'Border 2' with a talented cast including Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

 India
2
Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

 India
3
Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

 India
4
Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026