H D Deve Gowda's Spiritual Sojourn to Pandharpur

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda visited the Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, where he offered prayers and took a holy dip in the Bhima River. This temple ritual is an integral part of the pilgrimage experience, which Gowda honored during his visit from Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pandharpur | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:30 IST
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda visited the revered Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district, Maharashtra, on Thursday. During his visit, the 92-year-old leader participated in traditional rituals and offered his prayers at the temple.

The pilgrimage commenced with Gowda taking a holy dip in the Bhima River, locally known as Chandrabhaga. The river, named for its crescent moon shape, is a customary prelude for devotees before entering the shrine.

Upon his arrival from Bengaluru, temple authorities felicitated Gowda, recognizing his heartfelt participation in the sacred traditions of Pandharpur.

