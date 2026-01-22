H D Deve Gowda's Spiritual Sojourn to Pandharpur
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda visited the revered Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district, Maharashtra, on Thursday. During his visit, the 92-year-old leader participated in traditional rituals and offered his prayers at the temple.
The pilgrimage commenced with Gowda taking a holy dip in the Bhima River, locally known as Chandrabhaga. The river, named for its crescent moon shape, is a customary prelude for devotees before entering the shrine.
Upon his arrival from Bengaluru, temple authorities felicitated Gowda, recognizing his heartfelt participation in the sacred traditions of Pandharpur.