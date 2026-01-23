Left Menu

Devotional Waves: A Million Take Plunge at Magh Mela's Basant Panchami

Over a crore devotees participated in the Basant Panchami festival at Prayagraj's Magh Mela, performing ritual baths and celebrating the onset of spring. Special arrangements were made, including sanitation facilities, security measures, and accommodations to ensure a smooth experience for participants and pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-01-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 09:18 IST
Devotional Waves: A Million Take Plunge at Magh Mela's Basant Panchami
  • Country:
  • India

Over a crore devotees gathered this Friday for the annual Basant Panchami at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, officials announced. The festival saw a massive turnout, with approximately 1.04 crore attendees participating in the sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati.

Tirtha purohit Rajendra Mishra highlighted the day's importance, emphasizing traditional practices such as wearing yellow, offering donations, and honoring Goddess Saraswati. The event is celebrated culturally, marking the transition of seasons with rituals like applying gulal.

Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agrawal detailed the extensive preparations, which encompass facilities spread across 800 hectares, including a tent city for kalpavas and enhanced sanitation arrangements. The safety and infrastructure efforts by the Prayagraj Mela Authority were reinforced with over 10,000 police personnel and 42 temporary parking zones, designed to handle the massive influx.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery at Sea: Quest for Missing Filipino Sailors

Mystery at Sea: Quest for Missing Filipino Sailors

 Thailand
2
To Lam Reconfirmed as Head of Vietnam's Communist Party

To Lam Reconfirmed as Head of Vietnam's Communist Party

 Global
3
TECNO Spark Go3: The Everyday Smartphone for India

TECNO Spark Go3: The Everyday Smartphone for India

 India
4
Flight of Survival: Conserving the Black-breasted Puffleg in the Andes

Flight of Survival: Conserving the Black-breasted Puffleg in the Andes

 Ecuador

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026