Devotional Waves: A Million Take Plunge at Magh Mela's Basant Panchami
Over a crore devotees participated in the Basant Panchami festival at Prayagraj's Magh Mela, performing ritual baths and celebrating the onset of spring. Special arrangements were made, including sanitation facilities, security measures, and accommodations to ensure a smooth experience for participants and pilgrims.
Over a crore devotees gathered this Friday for the annual Basant Panchami at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, officials announced. The festival saw a massive turnout, with approximately 1.04 crore attendees participating in the sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati.
Tirtha purohit Rajendra Mishra highlighted the day's importance, emphasizing traditional practices such as wearing yellow, offering donations, and honoring Goddess Saraswati. The event is celebrated culturally, marking the transition of seasons with rituals like applying gulal.
Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agrawal detailed the extensive preparations, which encompass facilities spread across 800 hectares, including a tent city for kalpavas and enhanced sanitation arrangements. The safety and infrastructure efforts by the Prayagraj Mela Authority were reinforced with over 10,000 police personnel and 42 temporary parking zones, designed to handle the massive influx.
