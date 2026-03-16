Himalayan Opening: Sri Hemkund Sahib Awaits Devotees Once More
Sri Hemkund Sahib, the highest-altitude gurdwara, will open for devotees on May 23 in Uttarakhand. The Trust is coordinating with state authorities to facilitate the pilgrimage, offering free meals and accommodations. Located at 15,200 feet, it's a revered Sikh site, inaccessible during heavy snow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Sri Hemkund Sahib, the highest situated gurdwara globally, is set to welcome devotees back on May 23, according to shrine administration.
The announcement was made by Narendrajit Singh Bindra, President of the Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, after a strategic meeting with Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan.
The state administration is focusing on providing seamless support for the pilgrimage, with arrangements for free accommodation and meals en route, although overnight stays at the gurdwara are restricted due to limited high-altitude facilities.
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