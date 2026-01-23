Left Menu

Basant Panchami: A Celebration of Knowledge and New Beginnings

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended greetings on Basant Panchami, a festival symbolizing new beginnings, knowledge, and creativity. He emphasized its spiritual and intellectual significance, urging people to seek divine guidance. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also conveyed wishes, highlighting the festival's essence of learning, wisdom, and renewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended warm wishes to the state's residents on Basant Panchami, emphasizing the festival's significance as a time for new beginnings, clarity, and hope.

In a heartfelt social media message, he highlighted the spiritual importance of the day dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and creativity.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also shared his greetings, describing the day as a celebration of wisdom and learning, essential for a progressive society.

