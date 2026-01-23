Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Cultural Splendour on Foundation Day

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed her best wishes for the state's foundation day, highlighting its cultural and historical significance. Celebrations, set to commence in Lucknow on January 24, will feature Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest. Patel praised the state's contributions to India's development.

Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday extended her heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on its foundation day, expressing hopes for happiness and prosperity.

The grand celebrations will kick off in Lucknow on January 24, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will grace the event as the chief guest, marking UP Diwas.

In her message, Patel highlighted Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural tapestry and historical legacy, underscoring its crucial contributions to India's soul and ongoing development efforts.

