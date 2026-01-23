Harmony in Worship: A Peaceful Day at Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque

Peace prevailed at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district on Friday, as the Hindu and Muslim communities observed their respective religious practices without disruption, officials reported.

In alignment with the Supreme Court's time-sharing directive, Muslims performed their prayers from 1 to 3 pm, while Hindus conducted the Basant Panchami puja. This arrangement allowed for harmonious worship amid shared spaces.

The site, a point of contention due to its dual significance as a temple and mosque, is under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India. A 2003 ruling facilitates separate worship days, but the Supreme Court's recent involvement ensured both communities could observe their traditions peacefully this year.