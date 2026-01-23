Left Menu

Cricket Stars Explore Wilderness: Barnawapara Safari Ahead of T20I Showdown

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with teammates, visited Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary before their match against New Zealand. The players enjoyed a jungle safari, observing the area's rich biodiversity. Their visit was shared on social media by Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:17 IST
Cricket Stars Explore Wilderness: Barnawapara Safari Ahead of T20I Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

In a pre-match relaxation gesture, Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and his colleagues embarked on a jungle safari at Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh. The visit, part of their preparation routine, took place ahead of their fixture against New Zealand.

Accompanied by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, batter Rinku Singh, and spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, Yadav explored the sanctuary on Thursday, as confirmed by forest department officials. The site lies approximately 90 km from Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap shared glimpses of their adventure on Facebook, highlighting the cricketers' immersive experience with nature and wildlife in the sanctuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Ghaseda: School Holiday Prevents Tragedy

Blaze in Ghaseda: School Holiday Prevents Tragedy

 India
2
Operation Sindoor: India's Tri-Service Triumph in Defense Display

Operation Sindoor: India's Tri-Service Triumph in Defense Display

 India
3
European Veterans Demand Apology from Trump over NATO Remarks

European Veterans Demand Apology from Trump over NATO Remarks

 Global
4
Li Ning Star Shines Bright at Bajaj Pune Grand Tour

Li Ning Star Shines Bright at Bajaj Pune Grand Tour

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026