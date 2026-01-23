Cricket Stars Explore Wilderness: Barnawapara Safari Ahead of T20I Showdown

In a pre-match relaxation gesture, Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and his colleagues embarked on a jungle safari at Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh. The visit, part of their preparation routine, took place ahead of their fixture against New Zealand.

Accompanied by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, batter Rinku Singh, and spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, Yadav explored the sanctuary on Thursday, as confirmed by forest department officials. The site lies approximately 90 km from Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap shared glimpses of their adventure on Facebook, highlighting the cricketers' immersive experience with nature and wildlife in the sanctuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)