India's Republic Day Parade: A Display of Military Might and Cultural Fervor

India's 77th Republic Day Parade will showcase new military formations and indigenous weaponry, including the 'Suryastra' rocket launcher. Notably, the event will highlight the Bhairav light commando battalion and the Shaktiban Regiment. Cultural and animal contingents will add to the vibrancy of the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:37 IST
For the first time, India's Republic Day Parade will feature the newly inducted Bhairav light commando battalion, the 'Suryastra' rocket launcher system, and animal contingents including Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels, officials announced. The parade aims to showcase India's advanced military capabilities and rich cultural heritage.

The 77th Republic Day festivities on January 26 will present a mix of traditional pomp and military prowess, highlighting key defense assets like the BrahMos and Akash missile systems. This year's unique format will see these platforms move down Kartavya Path in a 'phased battle array formation,' providing a dynamic display for spectators.

High-profile attendees, including the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council, will witness the event. The parade will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to national heroes, and will include a thrilling aerial show of 29 aircraft, further amplifying the grandeur of the event.

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

