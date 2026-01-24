CBI Confirms Hunter S Thompson's Death as Suicide

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has reaffirmed the 2005 determination that journalist Hunter S Thompson's death was a suicide, officials revealed on Friday.

The review was prompted by Anita Thompson, the late journalist's wife, who raised new concerns with investigators, sparking a comprehensive reassessment of the case.

Despite the new review, authorities concluded that the original inquiry was conducted correctly, bringing closure to friends and family, including actor Johnny Depp, who commemorated Thompson's unique legacy at a memorable farewell ceremony.