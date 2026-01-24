Left Menu

CBI Confirms Hunter S Thompson's Death as Suicide

A review by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reaffirms the original finding that journalist Hunter S Thompson died by suicide in 2005. This announcement follows concerns and potential new information raised by Thompson's wife, leading to the review. The investigation provides closure for loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 24-01-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 02:33 IST
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has reaffirmed the 2005 determination that journalist Hunter S Thompson's death was a suicide, officials revealed on Friday.

The review was prompted by Anita Thompson, the late journalist's wife, who raised new concerns with investigators, sparking a comprehensive reassessment of the case.

Despite the new review, authorities concluded that the original inquiry was conducted correctly, bringing closure to friends and family, including actor Johnny Depp, who commemorated Thompson's unique legacy at a memorable farewell ceremony.

