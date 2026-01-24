Celebrating Uttar Pradesh: A Pillar of India's Culture and Democracy

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his warm greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the state's Statehood Day. He lauded the state as a foundational pillar in shaping India's civilisation, culture, and democratic values.

Khandu praised Uttar Pradesh for its decisive role in the nation's progress, stating that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is prioritizing good governance, infrastructure development, and cultural pride.

He emphasized the ongoing efforts of Uttar Pradesh to enhance citizens' lives through sustained reforms and people-centric policies since its formation in 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)