Celebrating Uttar Pradesh: A Pillar of India's Culture and Democracy

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended greetings to Uttar Pradesh on its Statehood Day. He highlighted the state's significant contribution to India's civilisation, culture, and democracy. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh focuses on governance, infrastructure, and cultural development to improve citizens' lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:14 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his warm greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the state's Statehood Day. He lauded the state as a foundational pillar in shaping India's civilisation, culture, and democratic values.

Khandu praised Uttar Pradesh for its decisive role in the nation's progress, stating that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is prioritizing good governance, infrastructure development, and cultural pride.

He emphasized the ongoing efforts of Uttar Pradesh to enhance citizens' lives through sustained reforms and people-centric policies since its formation in 1950.

