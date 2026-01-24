Left Menu

Jazz India Circuit: A Sonic Journey Across Three Cities

The 9th Jazz India Circuit showcases a blend of national and international jazz talent across three cities. The festival features collaborations with artists like Benny Greb Brass Band and Federica Colangelo Trio, offering a rich fusion of jazz, funk, and Indian classical rhythms through live performances.

The Jazz India Circuit is making waves with its 9th edition, bringing an electrifying mix of national and international jazz talent across three Indian cities. Led by the Benny Greb Brass Band from Germany, the festival promises an explosive blend of jazz and funk, captivating audiences with its dynamic grooves.

Kicking off in Bengaluru on February 4, the event also spotlights the Federica Colangelo Trio from Italy in collaboration with Indian mridangam maestro B C Manjunath. Their project, 'Forward', combines improvisational jazz with Carnatic rhythms, pushing creative boundaries.

Enriching the line-up is 'Interstellar' from the Netherlands, a duo known for their trance-inducing performances. As the festival tours through Mumbai and concludes in Gurugram, it invites audiences to experience the vibrant essence of contemporary jazz.

