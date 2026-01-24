Konstantin Bronzit's Animated Odyssey: From Russia with Animation

Renowned Russian animator Konstantin Bronzit once again finds himself in the international spotlight. This year, he is nominated for an Academy Award for his latest animated short film, 'Three Sisters', which faces formidable competition from entries across the globe including the United States, Canada, Ireland, and France.

Despite having previously been recognized twice by the Academy, Bronzit confesses that each nomination feels extraordinary. In an interview in St. Petersburg, he described the process of receiving an Oscar nod as a 'miracle' due to the seemingly insurmountable odds.

Bronzit's passion for animation has not waned over decades, as seen in the dedication he poured into 'Three Sisters'. However, he acknowledged the broader challenges faced by the industry, including a global content oversupply, casting it as a 'global crisis'. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful for a resurgence in production.

