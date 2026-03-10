Left Menu

U.S. Special Envoy Denies Russia-Iran Intelligence Sharing

In a recent CNBC interview, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Russia denied sharing intelligence about U.S. military assets with Iran. This denial reportedly occurred during a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

Updated: 10-03-2026 21:36 IST
In a revealing interview with CNBC, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff declared that Russia has denied allegations of sharing military intelligence with Iran. This announcement comes following a recent conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the Monday discussion, President Trump addressed the concerns with President Putin, who reportedly assured the U.S. leader that such intelligence exchanges had not occurred. The denial aims to address and potentially alleviate any rising tensions between the involved nations.

The conversation, and subsequent interview, highlight ongoing diplomatic challenges and the sensitive nature of intelligence relations in global politics.

