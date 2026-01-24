2,500 Artistes Unite for Republic Day Spectacle
Nearly 2,500 artistes participated in a full dress rehearsal for the 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. The grand cultural performance, showcasing diverse Indian dance forms and themed '150 years of Vande Mataram', faced weather-related delays but remains a major attraction for January 26.
- Country:
- India
In preparation for the 77th Republic Day parade, approximately 2,500 artistes engaged in a comprehensive dress rehearsal on Saturday, as officials confirmed. The rehearsal at Kartavya Path follows a previous ceremonial parade practice disrupted by adverse weather conditions.
The cultural showcase, a significant part of India's Republic Day festivities, was rescheduled due to the weather. The event highlights India's cultural diversity through numerous dance performances, focusing on the theme '150 years of Vande Mataram'.
The creative team behind the event features renowned personalities such as music director M M Keeravani, lyricist Subhash Sehgal, narrator Anupam Kher, and choreographer Santosh Nair, under Sandhya Purecha's supervision. Artistic design and costumes have been conceptualized by Sandhya Raman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Vande Mataram and National Anthem History
Pedaling for Patriotism: Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026
Harmony of Patriotism: IAF Band's Captivating Performance Honoring 'Vande Mataram'
Anupam Kher Revels in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' Sequel Surprise
Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Timeless Anthem