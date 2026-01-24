Left Menu

2,500 Artistes Unite for Republic Day Spectacle

Nearly 2,500 artistes participated in a full dress rehearsal for the 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. The grand cultural performance, showcasing diverse Indian dance forms and themed '150 years of Vande Mataram', faced weather-related delays but remains a major attraction for January 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:59 IST
2,500 Artistes Unite for Republic Day Spectacle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the 77th Republic Day parade, approximately 2,500 artistes engaged in a comprehensive dress rehearsal on Saturday, as officials confirmed. The rehearsal at Kartavya Path follows a previous ceremonial parade practice disrupted by adverse weather conditions.

The cultural showcase, a significant part of India's Republic Day festivities, was rescheduled due to the weather. The event highlights India's cultural diversity through numerous dance performances, focusing on the theme '150 years of Vande Mataram'.

The creative team behind the event features renowned personalities such as music director M M Keeravani, lyricist Subhash Sehgal, narrator Anupam Kher, and choreographer Santosh Nair, under Sandhya Purecha's supervision. Artistic design and costumes have been conceptualized by Sandhya Raman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026