2,500 Artistes Unite for Republic Day Spectacle

In preparation for the 77th Republic Day parade, approximately 2,500 artistes engaged in a comprehensive dress rehearsal on Saturday, as officials confirmed. The rehearsal at Kartavya Path follows a previous ceremonial parade practice disrupted by adverse weather conditions.

The cultural showcase, a significant part of India's Republic Day festivities, was rescheduled due to the weather. The event highlights India's cultural diversity through numerous dance performances, focusing on the theme '150 years of Vande Mataram'.

The creative team behind the event features renowned personalities such as music director M M Keeravani, lyricist Subhash Sehgal, narrator Anupam Kher, and choreographer Santosh Nair, under Sandhya Purecha's supervision. Artistic design and costumes have been conceptualized by Sandhya Raman.

(With inputs from agencies.)