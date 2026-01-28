Arijit Singh's Harmonious Farewell: A Spiritual Musical Transition

In a surprising turn, beloved playback singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from the genre, sending ripples through the music industry and his fanbase. At 38, Singh remains committed to creating music independently, a move applauded by fellow artist Chinmayi Sripada, who lauded him as a spiritually evolved talent.

Sripada recalled her initial encounter with Singh, impressed by his voice during a recording session for composer Pritam. She had wondered why Singh wasn't a dominant force in Bollywood back then, a question that was soon answered with his breakout hit, 'Tum Hi Ho.'

Singh's illustrious career took flight post-2013 with an array of chart-topping hits. Songs like 'Channa Mereya' and 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' established him as a versatile artist capable of expressing emotions from love to heartbreak. While he bids farewell to playback singing, the music world anticipates his next divine musical chapter.

