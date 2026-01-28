Chris Brown in Court: The Music Producer Nightclub Incident

U.S. singer Chris Brown was present at London's Southwark Crown Court for a brief hearing as he prepares to face trial later this year. The charges against him involve allegedly attacking a music producer in a London nightclub. Brown denies trying to inflict grievous bodily harm and a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, related to what prosecutors describe as an unprovoked bottle attack in 2023.

The 36-year-old only spoke to confirm his identity during the court session. Accompanied by co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, age 39, who also denies the charges, Brown acknowledged supporters who waved as he exited the dock. The trial is scheduled to begin in October, with both granted bail for a preliminary hearing in April.

Chris Brown, a two-time Grammy Award winner celebrated for tracks like "Loyal," "Run It," and "Under the Influence," posted a £5 million bail in May to continue his tour. The singer was arrested last year in Manchester, marking his first return to the UK following the incident.

