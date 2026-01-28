Left Menu

Preserving Pride and Heritage: India's Cultural Renaissance

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India's strides towards cultural revival and national pride. Addressing Parliament, she emphasized preserving heritage through initiatives like the Gyan Bharatam Mission and tribal museums. Murmu noted India's ancient knowledge and culture as vital to the country's development and global recognition.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the Indian government's commitment to reviving national pride and cultural heritage.

She spotlighted efforts like the Gyan Bharatam Mission for digitizing ancient manuscripts and establishing tribal museums to honor India's diverse legacy.

Murmu emphasized the role of these initiatives in forging a stronger, more unified nation, poised to uphold its historical legacy while embracing modern development.

