Preserving Pride and Heritage: India's Cultural Renaissance

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the Indian government's commitment to reviving national pride and cultural heritage.

She spotlighted efforts like the Gyan Bharatam Mission for digitizing ancient manuscripts and establishing tribal museums to honor India's diverse legacy.

Murmu emphasized the role of these initiatives in forging a stronger, more unified nation, poised to uphold its historical legacy while embracing modern development.

